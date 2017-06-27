10 Things to Know When Specifying Vacuum Conveying Systems for Powders

Vacuum conveying systems for powders and other bulk materials involve a starting point and a destination, avoiding many hazards along the way. Powders are transferred from various sources to the processing line using vacuum or negative pressure. The number one advantage of vacuum conveying is dust control, and in the plastics industry, combustible dust is a safety issue.

Vacuum conveying controls dusts by eliminating hand scooping, delivering powders in an enclosed process without fugitive dust. If leaks occur, the leak is inward, unlike positive- pressure systems, which leak outward. Vacuum conveying is preferred by NFPA over positive- pressure conveying. In dilute- phase vacuum conveying, material is entrained within the air stream, with a complementary ratio of air and product.

System controls allow material to convey and discharge on demand, ideal for larger applications requiring movement of bulk materials from larger containers such as bulk bags, totes, railcars, and silos without a lot of manual intervention, reducing frequent container changes. Typical conveying rates in dilute phase may go up to 25,000 lb/hr, with typical conveying distances of less than 300 ft and line sizes of up to 6-in. diam. For smaller “up-and-in” conveying applications with conveying rates of less than 0.25 ft3/min, conveying line sizes start at 1.25 in. diam.