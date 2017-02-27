15 Things to Know About Servo-Driven Injection Machines

3. Servo (driven) hydraulic IMM

A servo-driven hydraulic (or servo-hydraulic) machine is a full- hydraulic IMM with a servo motor to drive the hydraulic pump. These machines often have a fixed-displacement-pump, but could also have variable-displacement-pumps (often DFEE or DFEC) with a swash-plate.

4. Standard hydraulic IMM with variable-displacement pump

These machines usually have a constant-speed motor and a variable-displacement pump with a swash plate that can be adjusted by the control to regulate the oil-volume flow of the pump adjusting to the current demand of the hydraulic system. If the machine does not move at all, the pumps will still idle and waste energy.

5. Energy efficiency

The European plastics industry has developed a system to classify energy efficiency of IMMs. The Euromap 60.1 standard categorizes machines in certain categories and has developed certain standards to compare the energy efficiency of similar machines from different suppliers or executions (full-electric, hybrid, and so on).

Servo-driven pump (or servo-pump) machines unsurprisingly show much better energy efficiency than machines with a constant-speed motor and a variable-displacement pump. The servo motor on the servo-driven pump machine only operates if the hydraulics demand oil flow. During the time when no axis is operating, there is no pump movement, and therefore no energy consumption by the pump. Of course, the amount of energy savings depends highly on the process point of each specific application. A fast-cycling pack- aging application will have a lower percentage energy savings than an application with a long cooling time when the constant-speed motor would be idling for seconds or minutes.