Arkema Boosts PEKK Capacity

Another major investment now underway.

Related Suppliers Arkema Inc.

Arkema (U.S. office in King of Prussia, Penn.) has doubled the capacity of its Kepstan PEKK (poly-ether-ketone-ketone) product line in France to meet growing demand of the carbon fiber reinforced composites and additive manufacturing markets—a confirmation of its commitment to develop lightweight materials. Moreover, the company is investing in a world-scale PEKK plant at its Mobile, Alabama site, scheduled for startup in the second half of 2018.

The company gives credit for these major investments to its customers, partners and end-users who became early Kepstan PEKK adopters in their respective markets. PEKK, the latest addition to the PAEK (poly-aryl-ether-ketone) family, is said to significantly increase the number of applications suitable for these high-performance polymers by offering a wider range of processing techniques and thermo-mechanical properties.