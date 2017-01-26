Moretto says the patented measuring technology, dubbed Power Peak, determines moisture levels by sending electromagnetic waves through the resin, with the waves’ amplitude changing depending on the variations in moisture content. The Moisture Meter can measure water in resin down to 15 ppm, and it comes with a standalone controller, including 7-in. color touchscreen. Users select the material to be run, as well as the ppm range, from the device’s database of resins, which Moretto is working to expand. The control then sends the necessary parameters to the moisture meter for automatic configuration.

One controller can manage up to six Moisture Meter devices and connect wirelessly to a printer for hard-copy reports. The controller also has Ethernet and USB connections, and is compatible with MOWIS, Moretto’s modular control platform.

Two sizes of the Moisture Meter are available, the MMB 12 and MMB 22, with capacities ranging from 6 kg to 1500 kg/hr (13 lb to 3300 lb/hr). Installation options include above the machine’s feedthroat or below the dryer.

At the show, Gene Flockerzi, general manager for Moretto in North America, said there were 20 of the units in the field, with plans to be in North America soon. The technology should be of particular interest to markets like medical and automotive where process verification, including certification of the material’s moisture level, is required.

Danish firm Labotek A/S (distributed in the U.S. by ROMAX, INC., Louisville, Ky.), threw its hat into the inline moisture-measurement ring with the introduction of its Moist Control technology, which it says can be positioned below the dryer hopper or above the machine. Labotek officials said Moist Control borrows public technology from the concrete industry to measure moisture levels inline.

NEW BLENDING TECHNIQUE COUNTS PELLETS

Dutch firm and dosing-equipment specialist Movacolor displayed new technology for processors seeking to mix in less than 35 g/hr of special additives. Moving beyond volumetric and gravimetric technologies, Movacolor introduced what it called “optometric” dosing in a system that it says uses vision to count individual pellets with 100% accuracy.

Called the MCNexus, the ultra-compact system features a body that’s 3D-printed to include a built-in venturi chamber. Movacolor says 3D printing also allows custom sizing of the unit, which fits directly onto the flange of an extruder or injection molding press. The venturi is used to create a vacuum and suck up pellets as needed, which are than fed onto a dosing disc. The disc itself has small holes to hold the pellets, and an optical sensor ensures a pellet is present. The same venturi-generated air stream is then used to discharge the pellet. There are three discs available with holes measuring from 1 to 3 mm to accommodate different material sizes. Hopper volumes range from 500 to 1000 ml, with throughputs from 0 to 4 pellets/sec. A stepper motor positions the disc, which in injection could feed 3 pellets/shot, for instance, or request pellets multiple times per second in extrusion.