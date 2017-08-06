Aurora Plastics Acquires Canada's Reinier Plastics

U.S. PVC compounder expands custom PVC compounding capabilities via acquisition.

A leader in PVC compounds, Aurora Plastics, LLC, Streetsboro, Ohio, has acquired Reinier Plastics, Inc (plastiquereinier.com) of Marieville, Quebec. The combined company will offer a broader range of custom PVC compounding capabilities, including the following products:

● Rigid PVC powders

● Rigid PVC pellets (cubes and hexcut)

● Clear, opaque, and colored flexible PVC with a variety of properties.

● Rigid cellular PVC (AuroraLite)

● Clear rigid PVC

● PVC/Acrylic pellets (AuroraShield)

● Purge compounds

The acquisition also expands the combined company’s supply chain and manufacturing footprint, adding to their ability to quickly and efficiently supply customers. The combined company operated three PVC compound production facilities across the U.S. and Canada in Marieville, Quebec, Welcome, N. C, and Streetsboro, Ohio.