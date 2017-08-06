Borealis to Build Dedicated Auto PP Compounding Plant

Company looks to secure position as a local supplier to automotive OEMs and Tier partners.

Austria’s Borealis Group (U.S. office in Port Murray, N.J.), a leader in innovative polyolefins technology, will build a dedicated automotive PP compounding plant in North America, part of its strategy to secure a position as a local supplier to automotive OEMs and their Tier partners.

The company selected Taylorsville, Alexander County, NC, and has plans for the plant to be commercially operational in early 2019. Initial production will consist of PP compounds in the Daplen family of TPOs and in the Fibremod range of short glass fiber (SGF)

PP compounds. The plant will complement the existing Borealis Automotive Compounding assets located in New Jersey, as well as the current production via tolling partners. Borealis and Borouge, a joint venture between Boreals and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., have established a broad global portfolio of high-end PP TPO and SGF materials capable to addressing the automotive industry’s most pressing challenges. Some of the latest innovations include new generation materials for part lightweighting through reduced filler content, chemical and mechanical foaming or metal and engineering plastic replacement. There are also recently launched grades for improved surface aesthetics and paintability.