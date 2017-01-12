Combination reportedly offers industry's most comprehensive line of mixing solutions.

B&P Process Equipment and Systems LLC, and B&P Littleford Day LLC, two suppliers of machinery for plastics mixing and separation, have merged to form B&P Littleford, effective Jan. 1, 2017. The new entity will be headquartered in Saginaw, Mich., the location of B&P’s newly renovated technical center that offers equipment testing and R&D. The company’s other facilities are located in Fort Mitchell, Ky., and Houston, Texas.

B&P Littleford will produce systems for batch and continuous mixing that include plow mixers, double-arm mixers, extruders, co-kneaders and centrifuges, as well as related equipment for drying and reacting. Well-known trademarks of the company include Baker Perkins and Littleford Day, which date back to the early 1900s. The company also offers extensive maintenance and repair services.

Says Laurence Slovin, CEO, “Together we will offer the most mixing solutions of any company. Our customers will benefit from extraordinary levels of equipment diversity, technical and industry expertise, and reliability—all of this with the convenience of working with one manufacturer.”