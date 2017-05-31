CAM Adds Agility to Custom Thermoformer

Based in Berthoud, Colo., ATI (ati-forms.com) is a custom former that specializes in producing technically challenging, heavy-gauge parts via vacuum forming, pressure forming, and twin-sheet thermoforming. In business for more than 30 years, ATI’s primary markets are medical, aerospace, and general indus- trial products. These are formed in thicknesses from 0.030 to 0.50 in. from acrylic, ABS, PE, PC, and several other resins.

The requirements of ATI’s customer base are diverse, and the firm likes to fulfill them in-house whenever possible. To that end, ATI has acquired an extensive array of CNC machining equipment, including multiple three- and four-axis vertical mills (used for cutting thermoforming mold components and fixtures, and to complete secondary operations on formed parts) along with seven sophisticated double-table 5-axis routers used for automated trimming. All of this equipment is programmed using Mastercam CAD/CAM software from CNC Software Inc. (Mastercam / CNC Software, Inc., Tolland, Conn.

Twin-sheet forming is an ATI specialty; the company has developed the tooling and knowledge to hide the parting line to produce highly cosmetic parts. Tools for this process require provision for locating inserts within the twin-sheet structure. ATI is also adept at producing formed components having features with substantial undercuts. These increase toolmaking complexity by requiring either additional moving components within the mold, or if the feature can be pulled, the ability to create precise cavities using long tools to reach into the undercut for accurate material removal and finishing.

In the tooling department, Aaron Frison, tooling supervisor, and two others rely on Mastercam to create efficient CNC manufacturing strategies for making mold components with his shop’s trio of three-axis vertical mills. They begin their CNC programming process by importing a Solidworks CAD file developed by ATI’s mold designer, who starts with a part model provided by the customer. Frison singles out a number of important CAM capabilities that make him and his programmers more productive: