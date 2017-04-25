Commodity Resin Prices Dropping

Burns pointed out that the delta between domestic and global PE prices (the latter have been coming down), should be 7-10¢/lb, but it is currently over 13¢, or 30-40%. He anticipated that activity in the spot and export markets would be the first indicator of any price decline in the second quarter.

PP PRICES TREND DOWNWARD

Polypropylene prices moved up 4¢/lb in March, in step with propylene monomer contracts, but it appeared that prices had peaked for both, according to Scott Newell, RTi’s v.p. of PP mar- kets, in agreement with both Greenberg and PCW.

Moreover, with spot monomer prices dropping quickly by 8¢, to 40¢/lb by early April, late-settling monomer contracts were expected to come down at the very least by 2¢, and more likely by as much as 4-6¢, and PP prices would follow by a like amount, according to RTi’s Newell. PCW reported that as spot PP prices edged lower, some PP suppliers were eager to move inventory, and buyers anticipated downward pressure from monomer in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Greenberg reported, “It is important to note that spot PP levels did not rise nearly as much as contracts during this cycle rally. As such, spot PP has developed a steep discount to contracts, so even as spot PP could see some further softness, there might be limited downside, and we expect monomer-tied contracts to fall by a larger magnitude and the spot discount to shrink.”