Conair Names Sam Rajkovich V.P., Sales & Marketing

In this role, he'll define and implement short- and long-term programs that build industry awareness.

Conair has named Sam Rajkovich vice president, sales & marketing, the auxiliary equipment supplier announced recently.

Rajkovich brings more than a decade of high-level sales and marketing experience to Conair. He assumes responsibility for implementing customer-focused strategies and programs throughout the Conair sales and marketing organization. As the key message leader, he will take ownership of the company brand and define and implement short- and long-term programs that build industry awareness, support Conair growth initiatives and enhance customer satisfaction.

Before joining Conair, Rajkovich served as v.p., sales & marketing for Sturtevant, where he led business development for this global provider of equipment and technology solutions for material processing and research since 2012. His prior experience also includes work as v.p, sales and marketing for Hartzell Air Movement Co., as well as five years in successive sales and marketing leadership positions with Johnson Controls’ Ruskin and Trion air-handling equipment brands. Early in his career, he sold plastics auxiliary equipment for Comet Plastic Equipment, which is owned by his father Tom.

“Sam joins Conair having implemented tightly integrated marketing strategy and sales processes for other equipment manufacturers, and brings extensive experience in sales management, new product development and customer service,” says Conair President Larry Doyle. “This combination will give us a clearer vision of what our customers need and want from Conair and a more complete understanding of how our sales force can deliver it to them. He also has plastics industry knowledge and experience. Along with strong leadership qualities, this will advance our marketing efforts and accelerate our sales momentum.

Rajkovich states, “Being able to work with the Conair brand– the industry powerhouse it is and what it stands for in the global marketplace – makes this a dream job for me. I look forward to the challenges ahead.”

Rajkovich’s educational background is highlighted by an MBA from The Ohio State University and a BA in Political Science from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Rajkovich plans to relocate to the Greater Pittsburgh area.

Conair is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pa.