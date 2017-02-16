Chinaplas 2017 (May 16-19, China Import and Export Fair Complex, Pazhou, Guangzhou) will once again host three concurrent conferences along with its massive exhibition.

Click Image to Enlarge Chinaplas 2017 will once again feature the Design x Innovation event, creating in conjunction with BASF.

Show organizer Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd., Hong Kong, announced Chinaplas 2017 will feature the second Industry 4.0 Conference, Design x Innovation, and the third Medical Plastics Conference.

In a release, Chinaplas - Adsale Exhibition Services Chairman Stanley Chu noted that China is no longer a low-wage country and adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies can help it remain competitive. “A few companies are making use of networking production technologies,” Chu said. “Industry 4.0 is still a vision for many Chinese companies, but an attainable one.”

The 2nd Industry 4.0 Conference will once again be presented with the support of the German engineering association, VDMA. It will take place the afternoon of May 16, the morning of May 17 and in the afternoon of May 18, 2017, in Conference Room 1, Level C, Zone B, China Import & Export Fair Complex, Pazhou.

The Design x Innovation, which is produced in collaboration with BASF Corporation - Engineering Plastics, will once again feature an Innovation Gallery, Open Forum and Meet the Designers program. In 2016, nearly 400 professionals participated in five “Open Forum” sessions.

Last year’s Medical Plastics Conference, which was the second edition of the event, lasted two days and attracted 600 attendees, according to Adsale. Topics covered at the conference included the latest medical polymer materials, 3D printing in clinical and surgical model applications, medical laws and regulations, as well as application of surgical models.

Chinplas 2016 in Shanghai drew 148,575 visitors, including 39,454 hailing from overseas and representing more than 160 different countries and regions. For 2017, the show will host more than 30 overseas groups, including delegations from Finland, Jordan, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines. In addition, there will be more than 110 Chinese groups visiting. Attendees registering prior to May 9 receive free admission to Chinaplas 2017. By registering prior to March 1, attendees can receive visitor badge by mail, avoiding long lines.