Conference Uncovers Innovations Across a Range of Processes, Markets

PP in automotive bumper/grilles, side-sill panels, instrument panels, and door trim. Other target applications include wire & cable, due to easy processing, high electrical resistivity and heat resistance; and encapsulants for solar cells due to moisture and weather resistance and no lamination defects.

Nexlene POPs, meanwhile, are characterized by enhanced toughness, excellent hot-tack and seal-initiation temperature, and superior transparency. Target applications included packaging film (stretch hood, shrink, and silage); specialty film (thermal laminates and foam); industrial film (waterproof sheet, protective film); and specialty food-packaging films (barrier film, stand-up pouches, snacks, and processed-meat packaging).

ADVANCES IN FILM, LARGE-PART FORMING

Dow Chemical Company, Midland, Mich., discussed the latest on its Innate precision packaging resins launched in 2015. Made with a novel post-metallocene catalyst and a new process, these resins can incorporate various copolymers, according to Christina Serrat, application technology leader for packaging and specialty plastics. She said 1-mil film of Innate ST60 (0.85 MI, 0.918 density) exhibits significantly higher dart impact at similar modulus and better optics than a competitive mLLDPE.

In heavy-duty sacks, Innate shows outstanding toughness. In bag-in-box liquid packaging, Innate resins boast excellent stiffness/ toughness balance compared with mLLDPE. Moreover, Dow reports that downgauging with Innate shows a significant reduction in flex cracking. Overall, these resins are said to deliver film toughness without compromising stiffness or other properties.

Houston-based Kraton Corporation unveiled a developmental class of styrenic block copolymers. This new semi-crystalline block copolymer (SCBC) offers PE-like crystallinity but is also said to be elastic, stiff, and strong. It is compatible with PE and can be used in conjunction with PE and oil to make elastic and soft compounds. Moreover, unlike conventional SBCs, the new polymers are resistant to oil and organic solvents. Other potential applications are elastic film for packaging, automotive soft-touch skins, and non-woven fabrics.

Dow also discussed on-line compounding of TPO blends for large-part thermoforming and development in recent years of high-melt-strength (HMS) TPO for this purpose. Senior research scientist Kurt Koppi noted that TPOs have had limited acceptance in thermoforming primarily due to processing issues: excessive sag, webbing, and inconsistent forming from lot-to-lot or within a lot.