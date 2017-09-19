Conventus Polymers Now Distributes LG Engineering Thermoplastics

The agreement covers a broad range of compounded materials in LG Chem’s product portfolio.

Distributor of high-performance engineering thermoplastics Conventus Polymers LLC, Parsippany, N.J., is now a distributor in the U.S. and Canada for the extensive line of engineering thermoplastics of Korea’s LG Chem. The agreement covers a broad range of compounded materials in LG Chem’s Lupoy, Lupox, Lumid, and Lusep product portfolios. These include PC/ABS, siloxane PC copolymers, PBT, PC/PBT, nylon, and PPS. Conventus will sell a range of LG Chem materials from traditional glass/mineral filled and flame retardant grades to specialty/niche compounds primarily for injection molded applications in the electrical/electronics and lighting industries.

According to Conventus president John Jorgensen, the PPS line fills a gap in the Conventus product portfolio while the addition of siloxane PC copolymers is an “exciting” addition because it expands market availability beyond the single source that exists today. He also noted that LG Chem offers an attractive business opportunity due to the depth of its UL portfolio. Many of the company’s material carry extensive UL certification (UL94, UL746, CTI, RTI, HWI, glow wire ratings) which provide significant advantages for specifying OEMs.