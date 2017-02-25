Decking Producer Becomes Supplier of Recycled Pellets

While Trex salvages PE material to create its decking, it was still left with excess material, which planted the seeds for a new business venture in merchant pellet sales.

Chances are you’ve seen Trex Company Inc.’s composite decking at your local Home Depot. You might even own the product and enjoy it every day at your home. The Winchester, Va.-based company has extruded composite decks from a blend of 95% recycled wood and plastic film for more than 20 years. The company’s products are offered through an extensive network of building-products distributors and dealers, and are sold at more than 6700 retail locations. With about 600 employees, Trex has two manufacturing plants, one in Winchester, Va., and the other in Fernley, Nev.

Trex uses more than 1.5 billion plastic bags each year to make wood- alternative outdoor products and is one of the largest recyclers of plastic in the U.S. But even companies that use recycled materials are left with excess material that could have a second life as well.

As they say, necessity is the mother invention, observes Jim Cline, president and CEO of Trex. He says that as one of the country’s largest recyclers of post-consumer and commercial PE, the company found itself with a surplus of material beyond what it could use in its core line of outdoor products. “We challenged our engineering team to come up with ways to use the excess material and, as usual, they didn’t disappoint,” he says.

DISCOVERING ANOTHER (GREEN) NICHE