Employment Opportunities: Managing Director and Sales Representatives for Meusburger

Employment Opportunities:
- Managing Director for our sales branch in the USA (m/f)
- Field sales representative for the USA, Kentucky,
- North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee area (m/f)
- Field sales representative for the USA, Indiana,
- Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin area (m/f)
- Field sales representative for the USA, California (m/f)
Personal Credentials:
Application, resume, CV or letter of application and photograph via
Contact for more information:
Bianca Haller, Branch Manager, b.haller@meusburger.us
Visit www.meusburger.com for more about the company.