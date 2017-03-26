Global Packaging Giant Sets Sights on U.S.

Now in its fifth generation of family ownership, Greiner’s roots extend as deep as 1868, when it started out as a cork maker. Some 160 years later, Greiner Packaging has more than 30 facilities in 19 countries around the world. These are primarily in Europe, where Greiner Packaging is widely recognized as a leading supplier of rigid plastics packaging, primarily for dairy products. But the firm recognized the opportunities offered by a footprint in North America: It first opened a plant in Mexico in 2010, and then the Pittston plant for its U.S. operation.

“We are one of the top suppliers of packaging solutions in Europe for decades,” notes Jörg Sabo, marketing director. “But as growth rates in Europe start to slow, it’s important that we look into expanding into new regions.”

Plastics Technology first toured the Greiner facility about two years ago. Greiner didn’t select the location on a random basis; company officials said central Pennsylvania was chosen because the region offers an excellent economic environment, qualified workers, and good transportation access to the U.S. market. At the time, the company said in a prepared statement, “We satisfy increasing needs for new and innovative packaging opportunities with our strategic step towards expansion. We therefore provide companies of the dairy industry a clear market edge. Moreover, many of our most important customers already have U.S. presence, so we can now continue to strengthen these good customer relations in the American market.”

Worldwide, the company employs about 4000. In 2015, its sales were roughly €561 million ($594 million U.S.) and are expected to be higher when Greiner Packaging closes the books on 2016. Interested in plastics packaging? Go to the Plastics Technology Packaging Zone. Globally, Greiner Packaging brings to the marketplace capabilities in injection molding (with a particular emphasis on IML), sheet extrusion, thermoforming, blow molding, and more. Its product offerings are as vast as its global reach: hundreds and hundreds of different bottles, cans, lids, tubs, cups, closures, etc. Its biggest market is yogurt. Across its product line, Greiner Packaging has a strong emphasis on sustainability—what it calls Blue Packaging— and is producing products from both PLA and D-PET, which is a process developed by Octal in Oman (U.S. office in Plano, Tex.) in which PET sheet is produced directly from the reactor.

In Europe, plants are set up to replicate essentially the same technology platform, including production and decorating, says Sabo. Globally, manufacturing is supported by what Greiner calls DesPro, which is its Design and Prototyping team. Greiner has established innovation teams worldwide from several of its manufacturing plants that meet four to six times a year and ensure that developments originated in one facility are shared throughout the organization. Says Sabo, “We are very well connected internally for process, R&D, and new-product development.”