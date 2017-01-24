New executive has been with extrusion machine builder since 1999.

Extrusion machine builder Battenfeld-Cincinnati USA has named industry veteran Paul Godwin as its president and CEO. The move became official Jan. 1.

Godwin has been in plastics since 1979, when he joined Dow Chemical. He has also worked for Bayer, HPM and Maag before joining Battenfeld-Cincinnati USA, then known as American Maplan, in 1999. Since then he has held various management positions in sales and marketing and, most recently, engineering.

“Paul is an industry insider and has been with Battenfeld-Cincinnati USA for almost two decades. His in-depth experience ideally positions him to advance (the company's) commitment to equipping customers with the technologies, services and expert support they need to succeed in today’s demanding marketplace,” Gerold Schley, CEO of the Austria-based Battenfeld-Cincinnati group, said in a company release.

Godwin added, “We have a highly experienced and motivated team, and I look forward to working with them in my new capacity. I am excited to continue the support of our customer base and promote Battenfeld-Cincinnati USA as the leader in technology and support.”

Battenfeld-Cincinnati supplies single- and twin-screw extrusion systems for pipe, profile and sheet.