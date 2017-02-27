Higher Prices for Commodity Thermoplastics

These are the views of purchasing consultants from Resin Technology, Inc. (RTi), Fort Worth, Texas, CEO Michael Greenberg of Plastics Exchange, The in Chicago, and Houston-based PetroChemWire.

PE PRICES UP FOR NOW

Polyethylene prices were flat in January, but a February 5¢/lb hike was expected to be implemented by the end of last month. A 6¢/ lb increase for March 1, issued by one supplier, went unsupported. “This was not a demand-driven increase,” said Mike Burns, RTi’s v.p. of client services for PE.

In fact, Burns could not cite any solid driving factors behind the 5¢ hike, other than lower supplier inventories. In their aim to reduce inventories by end of 2016, suppliers exported 10% more material than usual. This resulted in a tightening of the PE market, with off-grade material selling at or above prime resin prices.

Burns expected the market to be more balanced in March and April, noting that many processors were working off inventories in January and would buy only as needed through last month. Supporting that notion was The Plastics Exchange’s Greenberg, who reported in late January that PE spot trading was very strong ahead of the February increase. At the same time, PetroChemWire (PCW) reported that higher domestic spot prices and sales volumes in January were aggravated by a flurry of PE production issues as well as planned outages.