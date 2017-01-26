PRINTED PLASTIC MOLDS SHOW PROMISE

Skeptics about the idea of molding plastic in plastic—i.e., 3D-printed plastic tooling inserts—saw their most convincing evidence at the booth of Stratasys, Inc., Eden Prairie, Minn. That exhibit featured numerous examples of what Stratasys customers are doing with printed plastic tooling for injection molding, blow molding, thermoforming, and composites fabrication. The main emphasis was on injection, where the message was that you can mold anything from polyolefins, styrenics like ASA, and TPE to engineering materials—nylon, PC, acetal, 30% glass-filled Noryl (PPE alloy), and even 40%-glass PPS—as well as very complex shapes involving side actions, numerous ribs, internal and external threads, etc., with today’s 3D-printed tools. The main limitation is that injection temperatures need to be below 300 C (572 F). How many shots the plastic tools are good for depends on the material being molded and the part—the more complex the geometry and the thinner the walls, the shorter the tool life. Tool life can range from as few as five to 20 shots to as many as 700 to 800 shots, even with engineering resins.

These results have been obtained by customers using Stratasys Polyjet inket-style printers, that dispense droplets of liquid acrylic photopolymer, which are quickly hardened with UV light. The most popular tooling material is what Stratasys calls “digital ABS.” It’s not a polymer grade as such, but a blend that is formulated on the machine during the inkjet deposition process. Multiple heads on the Polyjet machine can dispense different colors or materials in the same spot, so that they blend before being hardened. In this case, droplets blend two Stratasys materials, chosen for heat resistance in one case and toughness in the other, so as to mimic ABS properties.

Because the plastic tooling inserts are poor heat conductors and have no internal cooling, the molds were cooled with air between cycles, which can be as long as 100 sec for an acetal part. Stratasys says a university has printed mold inserts with conformal cooling channels and that the results are encouraging.

Stratasys showed at K that printed plastic molds can also be used to prototype blow molded bottles and thermoformed shapes. In the case of thermoforming, a different type of Stratasys printer, using the FDM process of extruding and fusing thin plastic filaments, produces a porous mold that needs no drilling of vacuum holes. Other exhibits displayed printed plastic layup tools for vacuum bagging glass- fabric composite prepregs. In one case, soluble material was used to print a core for laying up a composite tube with curves and bends. The printed core could be washed out after curing the carbon-fiber/epoxy part.

HOT RUNNERS & CONTROLS

One of the more unusual hot-runner developments at the show was a special nozzle for large parts that reportedly can handle more melt volume with less shear than conventional nozzles. Developed by Austrian moldmaker Haidlmair (North American plant in Concord, Ont.), it draws on the company’s experience in extrusion flat dies for film and sheet. Called the Flat Die Unit (FDU), it is an open nozzle that abandons the usual round opening for a wide slit in which the melt flows over a triangular shape resembling the profile of a flat die. The FDU was shown in action at three machine suppliers’ booths—Milacron, Wittmann Battenfeld, Inc., and Stork of The Netherlands.