How to Collect and Interpret Process Data in Extrusion, Part 2

Melt-temperature variations in tapered, stepped, and barrier screw designs. While some designs result in more dramatic variations—the tapered and stepped in particular—the results demonstrate that short-term melt-temperature variations are inherent in the extrusion process.

This shows temperatures at three screw speeds: 50, 70, and 90 rpm. Temperature variation increases with screw speed. The variation in TC mesh temperatures is substantially smaller than in IR temperatures. Also, the IR temperatures show much faster variation as a result of the short response time of the IR measurement.

In this research project, a fast-response thermocouple (TC) mesh was used to measure melt-temperature variation using three different extruder screws. The TC mesh was located in the breaker-plate recess of the extruder barrel (Fig 2).

Shown here, the top surface is the barrel, the bottom surface is the root of the screw, the left vertical boundary is the pushing flank of the flight, and the right vertical boundary is the trailing flank of the flight. It is clear that the melt temperatures are highly non-uniform. The temperatures in the hot spot are more than 100° C above the barrel temperature.

You can also measure melt temperature by infrared radiation. These thermometers are readily available and relatively inexpensive. Photo: Raytek

Another way to measure the melt temperature with IR is to use a probe with a sapphire window at its end in contact with the molten polymer. Photo: FOS Messtechnik

Many modern extrusion lines are equipped with data-acquisition systems (DAS). These systems can present extruder operators and process engineers with a large amount of data. There are several critical issues in the proper use of a DAS:

1. Are the correct process variables measured and monitored?

2. Are these process variables measured correctly?

3. Is the data collection rate appropriate?

4. Can operating personnel properly interpret the data?

Part 1 of this three-installment feature (in January) discussed the proper use of a DAS in extrusion. This article will address issues related specifically to the polymer melt temperature. This is the second of the three vital signs of the extrusion process, as discussed in Part 1, the others being melt pressure and motor load.

Melt temperature is usually measured with an immersion melt-temperature probe. The sensing stem of the probe should be immersed at least 5 mm to provide a good measure of melt temperature. Some melt-temperature probes have a stem with adjustable depth. These adjustable melt-temperature probes can be used to measure melt temperature at different locations across the depth of the channel. It is good practice to completely retract the sensing stem before shutdown to minimize the chance of damaging the melt-temperature probe when restarting. Immersion melt-temperature probes have some drawbacks. Since they protrude into the melt stream, they alter the velocities in the melt stream. This, in turn, will change the viscous heating and temperatures of the melt stream. Therefore, the immersion probe will measure a melt temperature that is different from the melt temperature that would occur without a probe immersed in the melt stream. Another drawback is the fact that an immersion probe will create some degree of stagnation downstream of the probe. This can create problems in thermally sensitive materials like rigid PVC and EVOH. A further drawback is the slow thermal response of an immersion probe. For this reason, an immersion probe cannot detect rapid changes in melt temperature occur- ring over a few seconds or less. This is a serious limitation of immersion probes because rapid melt-temperature changes occur in every extrusion process. Another method of measuring melt temperature is by measuring infrared radiation (IR). Infrared thermometers are readily available and relatively inexpensive. Inside the extruder or the die, the melt temperature can be measured through a transparent window. Another way to measure the melt temperature with IR is to use a probe with a sapphire window at its end in contact with the molten polymer. The transparent window is mounted in a threaded stem. The window is made out of sapphire so that it can handle high temperatures (up 600 C/1112 F) and pressures (up to 1500 bar or about 22,000 psi). The probe fits in a standard pressure-transducer hole, making installation quite easy. These probes are commercially available. The threaded probe with the sapphire window can be used in combination with a simple IR thermometer. This allows IR melt-temperature measurement in the extruder barrel or in the die. IR temperature measurement provides two important benefits: One, the response time is fast, about 10 millisec. Two, the measurement does not disturb the flow, unlike the case with an immersion probe. Because of the fast response, the IR measurement can detect rapid changes in melt temperature that cannot be detected by an immersion melt-temperature probe. MELT-TEMPERATURE VARIATION

Melt temperatures in extrusion result from viscous dissipation and heat transfer. In drag flow, the shear rates and viscous dissipation are relatively uniform. However, the heat transfer to the screw and barrel results in large temperature differences within the polymer melt. The largest temperature gradients tend to occur at the barrel surface. The melt-temperature distribution can be determined by performing a non- isothermal analysis of the flow in the screw channel. In case of a non-Newtonian polymer melt, this is typically done using finite-element analysis (FEA). Figure 1 shows a color contour plot of melt temperatures in the screw channel of a 63-mm single-screw extruder running a 0.2 melt-index HDPE at 100 rpm. The vertical axis has been stretched about eight times to make it easier to examine the temperature distribution. The top surface is the barrel, the bottom surface is the root of the screw, the left vertical boundary is the pushing flank of the flight, and the right vertical boundary is the trailing flank of the flight. It is non-uniform. The temperatures close to the barrel are relatively low because of the heat transfer to the barrel—the barrel cools down the melt that is in close proximity to the barrel. The temperatures at the pushing flight flank are low because the cool melt close to the barrel moves down along the flight when it reaches the pushing flight flank.