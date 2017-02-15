Amerisure Insurance acknowledges hot runner supplier.

Hot runner supplier Incoe Corporation, Troy, Mich., has received a safety award for “Outstanding Safety Performance and Continuous Improvement” from Amerisure Insurance Company for the years 2015–2016.

“Receiving this award validates the commitment we’ve put into keeping our facilities safe and productive,” said Robert Fons, plant manager for Incoe's North American operations. “Our six-member Safety Committee meets regularly and is constantly looking for ways to improve the safety of our work environment, which includes inviting MIOSHA (Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration) to our facilities on a regular schedule for collaboration on enhancing the safety of our workplace.”

Added Randy Dennis, the company's general shop supervisor and safety committee member, “This is great to be recognized for the work we’ve done on the Safety Committee. It’s really rewarding to know that I’m having a direct impact on the safety of everyone at INCOE.”

As of the release of this announcement, it had been 522 days since Incoe last experienced a workplace accident, the company said.