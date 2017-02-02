Chemtura shareholders approve acquisition which will will make Lanxess one of the major players in additives for a broad range of industries.

Lanxess (U.S. office in Pittsburgh, Penn.) is acquiring Chemtura, Philadelphia, Penn. The transaction, which now has the blessing of Chemtura’s shareholders, received a green light from the U.S. antitrust authorities in late December 2016, and is expected to be complete by mid-year. The move will make Lanxess one of the major global players in a broad range of additives.

Chemtura, through its Great Lakes Solutions business unit, is one of the world’s three largest manufacturers of bromine and bromine-based products such as workhorse flame retardants for plastics. Other additives include synthetic lubricant base stocks and specialty greases, organometallic compounds for use in catalysts, and hot cast elastomers. The flame retardant and lubricant additives segments complement Lanxess current portfolio, and will be integrated into the company’s Rhein Chemie Additives business unit. This unit, with over 20 sites around the world, supplies a broad range of special additives for the manufacture of plastics, rubber, lubricants and coatings.