New-generation multi-purpose MPVs feature rear-quarter window that is 40% lighter than comparable glass version.

Twenty-year-old joint venture of General Motors and SAIC Motors in China, SAIC-GM (SGM), has introduced its new-generation Buick GL8 and GL8 Avenir luxury multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), which sport what is reportedly the largest PC rear-quarter window in the world. Molded from Lexan PC from SABIC (U.S. office in Houston), it is said to be 40% lighter and significantly more impact resistance that comparable glass window, and also features design elements not achievable with glass. SGM is offering five trim levels of the popular GL8 model—a mainstay of the Chinese market since 2000, with more than 700,000 sold.

Tier I supplier Ningbo Shentong Auto Decoration, a long-time manufacturer of automotive plastics applications, provided design assistance and technical support from the development’s concept to validation. Shentong also invested in a new production facility for PC glazing, in Yuyao City, and is the first mass-production PC glazing line in China. Capabilities include the latest PC glazing technologies, including advanced two-component injection compression molding and flow coating processes.

Said SABIC’s automotive business leader Scott Fallon, “This unique window in Lexan resin meets SGM’s requirements for a lightweight solution…we are also excited that this window marks the introduction of Shentong’s new manufacturing capability for high-volume production of quality PC glazing parts. We have enjoyed our collaboration with Shentong to help make this possible, and we look forward to more potential opportunities to work with them to bring the benefits of PC glazing to automakers in China and elsewhere.”