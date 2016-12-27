Novatec, Inc. is now offering vacuum-conveying systems equipped with “machine-wearable” sensor technology designed to predict pump and blower malfunction and failure. The technology is available on all new conveying systems as a result of a licensing arrangement between the supplier of auxiliary equipment and sister company Prophecy Sensorlytics. The two Baltimore-based companies debuted the predictive-maintenance technology at NPE2015 (see Feb. ’15 Close-Up), in what they termed a “soft start” to gauge processor and OEM interest. Since then, the machine wearables have been in beta testing at four processors, each of which retrofitted the sensor on existing machinery. One is an undisclosed injection molder that has been deploying the sensor on various conveying pumps and vacuum pumps used on its in-mold labeling (IML) system. Another has been at stretch-film processor J.C. Parry & Sons Inc. in Baltimore.

In the case of the molder, the Prophecy technology predicted pump failure days before the device actually went down, notes Steve Braig, a long-time plastics machinery executive who joined Prophecy as CEO last fall. Parry, meantime, uses sensors on vacuum-conveying pumps that feed material to its two 112-in.-wide cast stretch-film lines. “We don’t have redundancy in our manufacturing operation, and running at full capacity is critical,” states Daniel J. Parry, v.p. of R&D at the family-owned and operated firm. “Avoiding downtime is extremely important in our business.” Novatec is also testing the technology in its own manufacturing processes.

The Novatec new product launch is called PumpSense. There is no upcharge for processors that opt to equip their conveying system with the predictive-maintenance technology, says Conrad Bessemer, Novatec CEO. The technology package includes a free six-month data plan.

With PumpSense, Prophecy sensors are attached directly to the pump housing—using either screws or magnets—to constantly monitor a wide range of operating variables, including vacuum, vibration, temperature, pressure, sound, and magnetic field. A plug-in connection powers the sensor, unlike competitive units that rely on batteries. The data compiled by the sensor is transmitted to an easy-to-install gateway, and is then sent to cloud-based servers running Prophecy-developed analytic software.

Prophecy’s proprietary analytics algorithm tracks and compares the collected data against a baseline to deter- mine overall pump health. Filter status, oil status, pump utilization, and vacuum- or pressure-level trends are all constantly monitored. Results are transmitted from the server to smart devices via a user-friendly app, whereby plant managers can view the status of the machine in real time on a smart device. It can also be accessed over the internet via a PC. In either case, Prophecy software analyzes the data and generates “actionable advice” for plant managers on how to address any issues. Says Jim Zinski, Novatec’s v.p. of product technology, “We’re