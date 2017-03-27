Machinery Vet Petrakis to Lead Plastics Industry Association Equipment Council

Equipment council described as 'at the core' of the industry.

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), Washington, D.C., has recently named machinery industry veteran Steve Petrakis as its vice president of its Equipment Council. Currently, Petrakis, who career in plastics spans more than 40 years, was most recently the vice president of sales and marketing at Thermal Care, Inc.

“We are thrilled to welcome Steve to lead the Equipment Council,” said Stan Glover, PLASTICS Equipment Council Chair. “Steve brings decades of corporate experience working with both equipment and processor companies, and will provide exceptional leadership.”

“The Equipment Council is at the core of the plastics industry,” said PLASTICS President and CEO Bill Carteaux. “This invaluable council works hard to ensure the safety of our industry’s 954,000 employees and will be well led by an expert like Steve Petrakis.”

Petrakis is a multi-generational plastics professional, first stepping foot in a plastics plant at five years old, and following in the footsteps of his father who earned one of the first plastic engineering degrees in Chicago and worked in the industry for his entire career. Following suit, Petrakis’ daughter also works in the plastics industry.

“I am a true believer in giving back. Plastics has been good to my family, and this opportunity to join PLASTICS allows me to serve the entire industry and do what I can to make it better,” said Petrakis. “My goal is to take the Equipment Council to the next level and to better not only the plastics industry, but also our world.”

Petrakis will join PLASTICS on April 17. Prior to his current position at Thermal Care, Inc., Petrakis was Conair Group’s vice president of Sales and Marketing U.S. and Canada. He also served as president of Frigel North America, vice president of sales and marketing at Sterling Corp., and sales at EMI. Petrakis previously completed an 18-month position with PLASTICS, serving as director of the Midwest/Northeast region.

Petrakis holds a Bachelor of Science in Food Distribution and Business Management from Western Michigan University. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Marketing from California Coast University.