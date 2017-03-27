Mid South Extrusion Upgrades Film Capabilities

Film processor adds new Davis-Standard 6-in. extruder and makes a variety of other line upgrades.

Jeff Kennedy (left), Mid South's production manager, with Mike Henegan, EVP of operations.

The installation of a new 6-in. (150mm) Davis-Standard extruder and strategic line upgrades have enabled Mid South Extrusion of Monroe, La., to improve throughputs while delivering a broader slate of HDPE procession options. The modernizations were made to an existing Davis-Standard blown film line that has been operating continuously for nearly 30 years. Mid South, a leading North American supplier of converting and process films for industrial packaging markets, has been a Davis-Standard customer since opening its doors in 1986.

The larger MAC extruder, along with a new feedscrew, screen changer and control system, have enabled Mid South to boost processing rates and options for different HDPE, LDPE and LLDPE films on an existing line while minimizing downtime. This project took approximately six months from order to installation, accommodating Mid South’s customer scheduling. Mid South chose a smooth bore extruder to allow flexibility for a wider range of materials.

“We have a strong history of infrastructure reinvestment and are always looking to make operational improvements. Projects like this have a very short return on investment and open the door to greater opportunities,” states Mike Henagan, Mid-South's executive vice president of operations. “The extruder and upgrade decisions were based on improved performance, quality and material selection. Davis-Standard is the only extruder manufacturer we trust for smooth bore technology for HDPE. Most manufacturers only offer groove feed. We also appreciate the timely delivery and installation, which allowed us to avoid production conflicts.”

Davis-Standard’s ability to seamlessly upgrade line components, even on non Davis-Standard brands, is one of its most valued services to customers. Specific to blown film, these capabilities were further augmented in 2016 with the acquisition of Gloucester Engineering Company (GEC). The option to add new technology, improve processing rates and support new applications without purchasing a new line enables company’s like Mid South to get the most out of every equipment investment.

“The recent upgrades will support reliability and quality for many years to come,” said Henagan. “With ongoing investment and our dedicated team of employees, Mid South customers can continue to expect the very best films on the market.”