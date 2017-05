Targeting experienced AutoDesk Moldflow users as well as novices, a free two-day conference gives molders and moldmakers the opportunity to learn the latest design techniques and trends.

Among the speakers will be John Beaumont, president and CEO of Beaumont Technologies, which acquired the material characterization business of Autodesk Moldflow earlier this year.

The event will take place June 7-8 in Troy, Mich. at the Michigan State University Management Education Center. To register click here.