Plastics Technology México will launch a new two-day conference and exhibit this September in Querétaro focused on injection molding.

Called “Inyección 360º: tendencias en moldeo de plásticos”, the event will take place Sept. 27-28 at the Hotel Misión Juriquilla Querétaro. Plastic Technology México’s Editor in Chief Natalia Ortega described Inyección 360° as a technical conference dedicated to all the aspects of the injection molding process.

In addition to presentations on the most recent technologies, Inyección 360° will feature speakers offering practical tips to help molders in the automotive, electronics, packaging and consumer goods markets. Papers will cover materials, molds and machines, with speakers representing all segments of the supply chain, including molders, mold makers and suppliers of machinery and materials.

In addition to the conference program, table top exhibits will also be featured at Inyección 360° to promote networking among speakers, industry experts and attendees. Plastics Technology México is the Spanish-language sister publication of Plastics Technology.