New Research Reaffirms FDA Guidelines for Virgin PET Cap as Barrier

A 2016 European study raised doubts about the effective- ness of virgin PET as a barrier cap layer in a multi-layer package also containing post-consumer reclaim (PCR). But more recent research using computer simulations has reaffirmed guidelines issued in 2006 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Those guidelines, Guidance for Industry: Use of Recycled Plastics in Food Packaging: Chemistry Considerations state that with the right structural elements, a virgin skin cap layer indeed performs as an acceptable functional barrier over PCR materials for food contact.

The results of this more recent study were presented first by PTi/Processing Technologies International (PTi), Aurora, Ill., in December at Plastics Technology’s Extrusion 2016 conference. PTi conducted the study last year in collaboration with Plastic Technologies, Inc. (PTI), Holland, Ohio, and Container Science Inc., Atlanta. Plastic Technologies Inc. is recognized worldwide as a leading source for preform and package design, package development, rapid prototyping, pre-production prototyping, and material evaluation engineering for plastics packaging. Container Science Inc. was founded in January 2002 to offer materials-science expertise for improving the basic performance, quality, and economics of PET and other plastic container materials. The company (containerscience.com) provides a fundamental knowledge of the chemistry and science associated with plastic containers, and translates that understanding into practical solutions that address the needs, issues, and opportunities for this industry.

This study was prompted by a recent 2016 European industry report by Dr. Frank Welle of the Fraunhofer Institute. Titled Assessment of Recyclates Behind Functional Barriers and presented last March at the PET Recycling for Food Contact Conference, the report questioned the efficacy of an A-B-A structure with PET recyclates behind a functional barrier and suggested that the virgin cap layer may become contaminated during extrusion, rendering the functional barrier inadequate. The European report findings were based on testing of recycled PET packaging at elevated use temperatures as high as 212 F (100 C), which is not in keeping with guidance stipulated by a 2006 FDA recommendation (i.e.; room temperature and below) using a minimum of 1-mil-thick virgin PET cap layer to encapsulate the PCR PET materials for direct food-contact packaging applications.