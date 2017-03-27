Optimize Feeding to Make More Money in Twin-Screw Compounding

One way to reduce the amount of entrained air is to place the powder feeder on the same vertical level as the extruder, as close to the feed hopper as possible. This minimizes the drop and reduces the amount of air that gets entrained.

Another strategy is to design vents into the system to give the air alternate escape routes. A vent can be installed in the feed hopper itself. To increase the effect, the hopper should be designed so that the feeder discharges material down the side of the hopper on the same side as the down-turning screw in the twin-screw pair, with the vent stack on the other side of the hopper. This allows the air to flow away from the polymer on its way down to the extruder (Fig. 3).

The other location where a vent can be installed is in the twin- screw, upstream of the feed barrel. The entrained air is easily able to flow backwards in the twin-screw to the upstream vent barrel, while the solid powder is conveyed by the screws downstream.

These three strategies can be employed individually or in parallel with each other.

Another highly effective technique for getting powders into a twin-screw extruder is with the use of Feed Enhancement Technology (FET). In this technology (Fig. 4), a vacuum is applied through a porous filter in the barrel wall. Air is removed, while the powders are kept in the barrel. It works primarily by forming a cake of material on the barrel, increasing the coefficient of friction on the barrel wall. This increases the conveying efficiency. The secondary effect is to remove some of the entrained air from the powder, reducing its volume.

The magnitude of the effect of FET is not the same for all powders, and depends on attributes such as bulk density and particle size. For talc, it has been proven to increase throughput rate by over 250%, while for calcium carbonate, the increase in throughput is mostly negligible. The limitation is that FET can only be used in zones where only dry, unmelted powders are present. Wet or molten materials will plug the filter; and large, solid particles such as pellets will damage it. For compounding processes, this technology is typically applied to the side- feeder barrel, though it is also available in the main extruder barrels as well.