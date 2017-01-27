Flat or falling prices have turned upward for all five commodity resins.

Globally rising feedstock costs and, in some cases, favorable resin export opportunities for domestic suppliers, along with better managed production output, spikes in domestic demand, and planned maintenance outages are reversing 2016’s flat-to-down- ward resin pricing trajectory. This appears to be true for PP in the longer run, as well as for the near-term prospects for PE, PS, PVC, and PET.

These are the views of purchasing consultants from Resin Technology, Inc. (RTi), Fort Worth, Texas, CEO Michael Greenberg of Plastics Exchange, The, and Houston-based PetroChemWire, noted, “It could add a little fuel to the fire before a glut of resin from planned production expansion hits the market in spurts throughout 2017.” Burns points out that, unlike PP (see below), PE production output has not been curtailed nor is it likely to be.

PP PRICES REACH BOTTOM

Polypropylene prices generally dropped 6¢/lb in December—4¢ in step with propylene monomer which dropped to 31.5¢, and 2¢ shed from suppliers’ margins. The latest drop followed the November 8¢ decrease, bringing PP prices to a very competitive low. However, those prices may have bottomed out, leading to good probability of an increase within this first quarter, according to Scott Newell, RTi’s v.p. of PP markets. As 2017 rolled in, PP suppliers clearly took steps to balance the market in their favor, while reducing prices to levels that made

PE PRICES BOTTOM OUT

Polyethylene prices dropped 2¢/lb in late December, following November’s 3¢ drop, but all indications were that they had reached bottom. In fact, suppliers came out with a 5¢/lb increase for this month, though it may not be implemented on schedule. The move is viewed by Mike Burns, RTi’s v.p. of client services for PE, as common practice among suppliers who are looking to shortstop any further decline and as a hedge against uncertainty caused by factors such as crude-oil prices, export opportunities (particularly to China), and unplanned production disruptions in the winter months.

One thing is fairly certain: If oil prices remain at current levels above $50/bbl, there will be upward pressure on global PE prices. The Plastics Exchange’s Greenberg reported at year’s end that PE spot prices had firmed up across the board, with limited availability of generic prime resin. Similarly, PetroChemWire (PCW) reported that December saw slowed domestic prime market sales and limited spot availability, as surplus inventory was targeted for export. Commenting on the February 5¢ increase, Greenberg