Rapid Granulator Moves to new HQ

Staying in the Pittsburgh area, bringing all U.S. production in-house.

Rapid Granulator’s U.S. operations have moved from Cranberry Township, Pa., to Leetsdale, Pa., remaining within the Pittsburgh area. The new 65,000 ft2 facility includes offices, warehousing, and a 3500 ft² showroom sufficient to display the company’s full range of granulators, shredders, and post-consumer recycling equipment. It also brings in-house all U.S. production that had previously been outsourced. Rapid was acquired in 2015 by Lifco AB of Sweden from IPEG Inc. of Cranberry Township.