The company has produced commercial packages and pouches for feminine-hygiene and adult-incontinence products and baby diapers for both Japan’s Unicharm Corp. and Kimberly-Clark, New Milford, Conn. The company is also exploring an all-PE package for frozen uncooked seafood and other such non-barrier frozen applications to replace the current nylon/PE laminate.

Dam’s company produces conventional flexible packaging materials for Vietnamese seafood suppliers who pack the seafood under order from U.S., European, or North Asian buyers.

Thanh Phu is now looking for distributors to introduce its 100% PE/PE laminated products to the U.S. Depending on the potential partnership, Thanh Phu could supply the fully printed laminated pouches or film, or it could supply the film to a printer with downstream processing capability.