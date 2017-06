U.S. expansion will allow assembly of large robots.

Sepro of France announced a three-phase, $12.3 million expansion plan. The robot maker will expand its French headquarters by 54% and build a new training facility nearby. Both projects are due for completion by summer 2018. In the U.S., Sepro America, LLC, Warrendale, Pa., will more than double its assembly area—from 9700 ft2 to 21,500 ft2—in the fourth quarter of this year to allow assembly of large robots for use with injection presses of 800 tons or more.