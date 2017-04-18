Sidel Opens Cap Molding Plant in Arizona

Beverage cap molding operations transferred to PET bottle machinery division.

Related Suppliers Sidel Inc.

Sidel Group of France (U.S. office in Norcross, Ga.) opened a plant last year in Peoria, Ariz., for injection molding mainly beverage-bottle caps. The plant is the third facility for Novembal, the cap and closure molding unit of Sidel Group. Sidel is known in the plastics industry as a producer of machinery systems for stretch-blow molding, filling, capping, and labeling PET bottles. How Sidel now comes to be injection molding bottle caps results from a recent move by its parent company, Tetra Laval Group of Switzerland. In 2015, Tetra Laval transferred the Novembal business unit, which has molded bottle caps for 50 years, from its Sweden-based Tetra Pak liquid-packaging group to the Sidel machinery group. At the time, Novembal had just two plants in Edison, N.J., and Rawdon, Que. The Peoria plant opened with 50 employees.