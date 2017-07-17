Thermal Care Names New Director, Sales & Marketing

Specialist in process cooling adds former Grainger exec.

Thermal Care, Niles, Ill., a division of IPEG, has named Brad Regillio director of sales and marketing for the company, which specializes in process cooling equipment. Regillio’s most recently worked for W.W. Grainger, where he was director of global sales and marketing. In his 13-yr career with Grainger, Regillio held a variety of sales, operations and marketing roles, with a heavy emphasis in manufacturing. Prior to Grainger, Regillio spent eight years with General Binding Corp., a plastic binding and lamination manufacturing company.

Regillio has a BA degree in Business Management from DeVry Business School, and a MBA from Lake Forest School of Business with a major in Finance. He has earned Master’s certifications in Leadership Change Management and Leadership Analytics.

In a company release, Regillio stated he “looks forward to helping Thermal Care continue to grow and develop a clear brand strategy.”

Lee Sobocinski, president of Thermal Care added, “Brad brings a fresh approach to working in the plastics industry. His strong leadership qualities, creativity and solid sales experience will help us set the bar for excellence with our employees and customers.”