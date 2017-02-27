Three-Pronged Growth Strategy In U.S., China & Mexico

The three years since our last editorial visit to EVCO Plastics (reported in Jan. ’14) have seen several capacity expansions and exploration of at least two new, cutting-edge technologies. A recent sit-down with Dale Evans, president of the 53-year-old, family-owned custom molder outlined how the company is pursuing growth on numerous fronts simultaneously.

The company has 1000 employees and 170 injection molding machines at nine plants in three locations in The U.S., Mexico, and China. It implemented $10 million in capital improvements in 2016 alone, including purchase of seven all-electric Toyo machines and a new Engel Machinery, Inc. vertical press. Evans described three current focuses for the company:

1. Medical devices: EVCO is planning to remodel and expand its MED facility at the company headquarters in DeForest, Wis. Those plans include tripling the size of the 30,000 ft2, Class 100,000 (ISO Class 8) clean room. EVCO is also considering adding a clean room at one of its three Mexican plants and recently added one (10,250 ft2, ISO Class 8, with nine presses) at its new, 70,000-ft2 Dongguan, China, plant, which has become more narrowly focused on medical work since moving from the former location in Shenzhen, China.