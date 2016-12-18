Tiny machine tackles challenging shapes.

Click Image to Enlarge L. to R.: Offcenter neck and gate; flat shoulder--all on 1Blow machines.

1Blow of France (U.S. office in Duluth, Ga.) makes a mini two-stage (reheat) stretch-blow molding system that’s about the size of two or three old-fashioned phone booths. But size isn’t everything when it comes to producing unusual PET shapes, like bottles with off-center necks and gates and very flat shoulders—all of which are said to be difficult for one-stage systems. The accompanying photos show examples that were on display at the recent K 2016 show in Germany. (See this month’s show report for more blow molding news at K.)