Taking a more direct role in part, tool, and process design for specific applications.

At the recent K 2016 show, Trexel, Inc., Wilmington, Mass., announced that it was forming a global network to provide engineering support related to part and tool designs for its MuCell microcellular physical foaming technology. The goal is to overcome reluctance by part designers and molders to “take the leap” into this new and unfamiliar technology because they lack the experience or tools to predict the process and part performance. “Trexel is now focused on moving beyond only supplying the hardware to becoming an engineering resource, using our global experience to reduce the uncertainty by taking a more direct and active role in part and tool design,” said Brian Bechard, president and CEO. Upon request, Trexel’s network experts will handle the project management for all engineering tasks, using a small number of qualified partners to provide part and tool design services, as well as provide communication and coordination with the customer.

At the K Show, Trexel announced the first of these partners, GK Concept GmbH of Dresden, Germany. It combines technical expertise for product and component development, FEM calculations, filling simulation, prototyping, tool design, and mold trials. Its core competencies include lightweight and structural components, applications with organic-sheet composites, back-injected fabrics and films, and complex assemblies. Its first project with Trexel was for a part to be molded in China.