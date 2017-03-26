Use Molding Simulation To Avoid Surface-Finish Defects

Sink marks. Weld lines. Splay. Blush. Scuff marks. Everyone involved with developing molded components should know this list very well (and it’s a really long list). The unavoidable truth is that cosmetic factors significantly affect the perceived quality of a plastic part, whether they influence its functionality or not. Many molded parts only serve an aesthetic purpose, making cosmetic defects an even bigger issue. In both cases, the fundamental challenge is that the prevalence and severity of cosmetic defects are difficult to assess using intuition and experience alone.

That’s where computer-aided simulation technology comes in. Injection molders are generally familiar with use of such software to predict and optimize mold filling and cooling. But its role in anticipating, troubleshooting, and resolving or—better yet—preventing surface defects is less familiar. In this article, we will show how a combination of good design practices and simulation technology, like Autodesk Moldflow, can help engineers deal with cosmetic defects more effectively.

CLARIFYING THE CHALLENGES

One of the reasons why surface finish is so problematic is simply the number of decisions involved. The matrix of choices with respect to part geometry, materials, processes, mold design, and mold textures—and how the consequences of each choice affect other decisions—makes cosmetic defects difficult to visualize until you see the molded part.