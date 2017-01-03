Are You Automated Enough?
Okay, maybe having robots serving beer (as at this K 2016 demo) is not at the top of the list of tasks that you would consider automating in your plant.
Matthew H. Naitove
Executive Editor, Plastics Technology magazine
But if you’re looking for ideas on what—and how—to automate, you to hear what other molders, as well as robot suppliers, have to say at Plastics Technology’s 27th annual Molding 2017 Conference & Exhibit, April 4-6 in Charlotte, N.C. Among 65 presentations at the two-and-a-half-day event, these address specifically robots and automation—including one molder’s prescriptions for organizing “lights-out” operations.
Tuesday, Apr. 4
Dino Caparco, Yushin America
Successful Automation Implementation
Jim Healy, Sepro America
How to Hire a Robot
Juergen Giesow, Arburg
When to Use Cartesian or 6-Axis Articulated Robots
Scott Rogers & Frank Buck, Noble Plastics
Complex Automation Setups Including 6-Axis Robots, Vision Systems & Other Peripherals
Wednesday, Apr. 5
Stu Kaplan, Makuta Technics
Lights Out Injection Molding: the Equipment, Processes & Culture That Make It Work
…AND ALL MOLDERS SHOULD NOT MISS THIS TALK ON A BREAKING ISSUE IN MOLDING PLANT SAFETY REGULATIONS:
WED. APRIL 5
Bruce Main, Design Safety Engineering, Inc.
OSHA and You: The Battle for Control of Hazardous Energy
…PLUS, TWO SPECIAL EVENTS:
MON. APRIL 3
Pre-Conference Seminar with Molding Guru John Bozzelli*
“Five Key Topics in Scientific Injection Molding”
Lecture and machine demonstration
Choice of two sessions:
9:00 am to Noon, or 1:00 to 4:00 pm
*Additional fee
THURS. APRIL 6
Post-Conference Free Tour & Demonstration at RocTool
1:00 to 3:30 pm
