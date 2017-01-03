Are You Automated Enough?

Okay, maybe having robots serving beer (as at this K 2016 demo) is not at the top of the list of tasks that you would consider automating in your plant.

But if you’re looking for ideas on what—and how—to automate, you to hear what other molders, as well as robot suppliers, have to say at Plastics Technology’s 27th annual Molding 2017 Conference & Exhibit, April 4-6 in Charlotte, N.C. Among 65 presentations at the two-and-a-half-day event, these address specifically robots and automation—including one molder’s prescriptions for organizing “lights-out” operations.

Tuesday, Apr. 4

Dino Caparco, Yushin America

Successful Automation Implementation

Jim Healy, Sepro America

How to Hire a Robot

Juergen Giesow, Arburg

When to Use Cartesian or 6-Axis Articulated Robots

Scott Rogers & Frank Buck, Noble Plastics

Complex Automation Setups Including 6-Axis Robots, Vision Systems & Other Peripherals

Wednesday, Apr. 5

Stu Kaplan, Makuta Technics

Lights Out Injection Molding: the Equipment, Processes & Culture That Make It Work

…AND ALL MOLDERS SHOULD NOT MISS THIS TALK ON A BREAKING ISSUE IN MOLDING PLANT SAFETY REGULATIONS:

WED. APRIL 5

Bruce Main, Design Safety Engineering, Inc.

OSHA and You: The Battle for Control of Hazardous Energy

…PLUS, TWO SPECIAL EVENTS:

MON. APRIL 3

Pre-Conference Seminar with Molding Guru John Bozzelli*

“Five Key Topics in Scientific Injection Molding”

Lecture and machine demonstration

Choice of two sessions:

9:00 am to Noon, or 1:00 to 4:00 pm

*Additional fee

THURS. APRIL 6

Post-Conference Free Tour & Demonstration at RocTool

1:00 to 3:30 pm

