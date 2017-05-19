Continuous-Build 3D Demonstrator Unveiled by Stratasys

This modular 3D printing system is targeted to low-volume continuous production and mass customization.

At last week’s RAPID & TCT Show in Pittsburgh, a 3D printing system unveiled by Stratasys represents a significant advance in low-volume, continuous production using additive technology. Target environments include ones that can benefit from zero tooling production, zero inventory supply chain and rapid prototyping labs.

The Continuous Build 3D Demonstrator, for which commercial availability has yet to be announced, has nevertheless been undergoing significant Beta testing at manufacturers, designers, and university labs. Check out the general video about the system below.

Also, take a look at this excellent example of In’Tech Industries use of this novel technology. This supplier of rapid prototyping/additive manufacturing, engineering services, tooling services, and injection molding, wanted to expand its 3D printing offerings to create a bridge to production solution for its OEM customers.

The automated workflow of the Continuous Build 3D Demonstrator enabled In’Tech to offer same- or next-day delivery of identical or mixed parts that would eventually be injection molded, helping the company dramatically improve customer service without adding additional staff.