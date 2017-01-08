Enhanced Interactive Tool for Predicting Multilayer Film Performance

Nova Chemicals’ Multilayer Property Predictor helps processors predict the performance of complex film structures.

A newly-enhanced web-based tool launched by Nova Chemicals (U.S. office in Moon Township, Penn.) is the latest version of the company’s Multilayer Property Predictor (MPP), which allows its customers to predict the performance of complex film structures with up to nine layers.

The enhancements in the new Bonfire MPP version include new calculations, structure templates, reports for offline reference, and an expanded resin database that save customers time and resources when developing new structures and applications. Said technical service specialist Dan Ward:

“Predictive tools like Bonfire allow our users to develop new structures more efficiently…we are continuously developing new calculations and features for our interactive tools to help our customers deliver new products to market faster and more easily.”

First launched in 2015, Bonfire is a free tool for Nova’s film customers and partners that provides a robust interactive platform for film structure modeling. The predictor allows users to simulate and compare a wider range of structures design options that would be feasible with physical trials, and ultimately launch new applications more quickly and cost effectively. The enhanced version introduces new features that allow film customers to save even more time and customize their structures and applications more efficiently.

For example, an intuitive user-interface walks users through the process of building structures while giving them the ability to select any of Nova Chemicals PE resins and non-PE polymers that are commonly used in multilayer structures. In addition, users can now estimate bending stiffness, which translates to converting line speeds. Calculations for machine direction (MD) tear and penetration energy will be added in the next several months. Also, common structure types can be saved as templates for later use. For reference offline, Bonfire now lets users export their predicted structure data into a PDF report format.

The company offers end-to-end applications development assistance to its customers. Promising structures simulated by Bonfire can be produced, converted and tested at Nova’s state-of-the-art Centre for Performance Applications at its Calgary, AB headquarters site, reducing the need to use film converters’ commercial assets.