Extrude Sheet? There’s Plenty to Learn at the Extrusion 2017 Conference

Check out all the details for Plastics Technology’s upcoming Extrusion 2017 Conference. It’s going to be held Oct. 18-20 in Charlotte, N.C. at the Sheraton Charlotte Hotel in the downtown section of the city.

This two-and-a-half-day event—Plastics Technology’s third such conference—is packed with presentations from more than 80 technical experts covering a wide range of subject areas. The morning sessions on all three days day will consist of presentations on general extrusion topics. During each afternoon of the first two days, there will be three concurrent breakout sessions that hone in on your particular process: film, sheet; pipe/profile/tubing; and compounding.

If you engage in sheet extrusion, during these two afternoon sessions they’ll be plenty of you to learn, with topics ranging from the impact thermoforming has on PET sheet, to new filtration and drying techniques, roll stack designs, tips on die maintenance, foamed sheet, high-speed processing and more.

And here is plenty on the agenda each morning (the general extrusion sessions) for you: screw design basics, troubleshooting conveying systems, new developments in filtration and melt pump technologies, how to make more efficient use of reclaim, tips on purging, predictive maintenance, and more. You’ll also have the opportunity to sit in on a presentation on Scientific Extrusion.

In addition to the technical program, there will be ample opportunity for you to mingle with the more than 80 companies who will be exhibiting at this event in what we believe is an unprecedented opportunity for anyone involved in extrusion (the Extrusion 2015 Conference attracted about 350 attendees, while the Extrusion 2016 Conference had an audience of more than 400).

Click here to view the complete agenda. Click here to see a list of all of the companies that are exhibiting. Find more details on our speakers here.

We at Plastics Technology believe the Extrusion 2017 Conference is the event of the year for extrusion processors of all kinds. We hope to see you there.