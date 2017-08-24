Is Micro Molding Hot?

It seems to be, at least if it’s done right, earning MTD Micro Molding attention from Inc. magazine.

Exhibit A: MTD Micro Molding, Charlton, Mass., a long-time leader in medical micromolding, just announced that it made the “Inc. 5000” list of America’s fastest-growing companies—for the second time. MTD Micro Molding was ranked #4735 due to its three-year growth of 48%. The first time it made the list, in 2011, it was ranked #1274 overall and #36 in manufacturing, owing to its three-year growth of 228%.

“I’m so proud of my team!” said Dennis Tuly, president of MTD. “Making the Inc. 5000 list for the second time validates our efforts to remain in the forefront of micro manufacturing.”

Created by Inc. magazine, the Inc. 5000 list ranks independent, privately owned American companies by overall revenue growth in a three-year period. This year’s winners were chosen based on revenues from 2013 and 2016. All 5000 honored companies will be individually profiled on Inc.com and officially recognized in October during an awards ceremony in Orlando, Fla. (See Plastics Technology’s 2011 profile of MTD here.)