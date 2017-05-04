John Bozzelli Offers At-the-Press Injection Molding Training at Molding 2017

Scientific molding guru John Bozzelli walked a sold-out class through the basics of scientific injection molding at Molding 2017.

One day before the conference kicked off, Scientific Molding expert, and PT columnist, John Bozzelli held a special sold-out training event at the Polymers Center of Excellence in Charlotte. Using a mold and material supplied by John McDonnell and Nexeo Solutions. Assisting Bozzelli at the press was the Polymers Center’s Amanda Hurd.

Always challenging his students, Bozzelli offered praise (tossing candy underhand for correct answers) and used data to debunk some molding misconceptions. By the second half of the class, and after a tour of the center, Bozzelli’s tie came off as he pressed the class through the lesson.