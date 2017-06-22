Keurig to Produce Recyclable K-cup Pods in Canada by End of 2018

Push to make pods recyclable to ramp up in Canada.

In its Sustainability Report, Keurig Green Mountain announced that it’s targeting a new recyclability milestone: 100% of K-Cup pods in Canada will be produced in a recyclable format by the end of 2018. In addition, Keurig reiterated its sustainability goal that 100% of its K-Cup pods are recyclable by the end of 2020.

Also, the company is working to improve recycling systems and education through investments totaling more than $1 million a year in conjunction with organizations such as The Closed Loop Fund and The Recycling Partnership. The company stated:

“Keurig is also continuing its testing at recycling facilities with the goal to help the industry understand how K-Cup pods and other plastic items travel through recovery equipment so the company can help to catalyze system-wide change in ensuring those plastics get a second life as a new consumer product.”

Last year I talked with Monique Oxender, Keurig’s chief sustainability officer, about the company’s work on producing a fully recyclable K-Cup made out of PP. The company has transitioned over 100 production lines across all seven of its manufacturing facilities to offer the recyclable K-Cup pod to customers. (Read more about injection and compression molding technologies available for making the pods).

Here’s a video from Keurig that highlights their work on this initiative.