KraussMaffei Invests in Future Plastics Industry Professionals

KM is doing its part through machinery donations, as well as co-op and apprentice programs.

As part of its initiative to develop plastics industry professionals, Krauss-Maffei Corp., Florence, Kentucky, recently donated a 200-ton all-electric injection molding machine with an integrated LRX 150 robot to Schoolcraft College in Livonia, Mich. Moreover the company is offering co-op and apprentice programs that provide real world experience, and more.

Said president and CEO Paul Caprio:

“KraussMaffei wanted to give back to the plastics industry by helping develop students that can help our customers and the industry in general. We have a very high regard for the plastics program at Schoolcraft College and believe that by having KraussMaffei injection molding machines and automation within their program, that we will be able to assist the goal of the college in educating their student within our state-of-the-art equipment as well as provide support with KraussMaffei personnel.”

Starting September 2017, Schoolcraft will offer a two-year associate’s degree in plastics technology. It will be the only college in southeast Michigan—the heart of the automotive industry—to offer such a degree. Said instructor Armando Sardanopoli at Schoolcraft’s Plastics Technology Program:

“It shows us (referring to machinery donation) that a company like KraussMaffei feels strongly about the kinds of programs we are putting together…. The new equipment gives the students the opportunity to work with up-to-date technology.”

The company has also instituted co-op and apprentice programs that are designed to meet the challenges of a growing workforce by providing real-world experience at a market-leading plastics machinery manufacturer while creating a pipeline of future talent to meet their needs.

Currently, the company has three apprentices supporting the Extrusion and Reaction Process Machinery divisions while completing associate’s degrees at a local college, as well as four engineering co-ops from local universities. In additions, Krauss-Maffei is making presentations at universities through career events and other opportunities to educate students about the wide range of technologies the KraussMaffei Group provides to the plastics industry.