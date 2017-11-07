Comprehensive study compares health, safety, performance and sustainability attributes of different pipe materials.

A comprehensive environmental and performance review of water and sewer pipes in North America was recently commisioned by Dallas-based Uni-Bell PVC Pipe Assn. (PVCPA), which represents U.S. and Canadian manufacturers of PVC pipe.

The PVCPA hired sustainability consulting firm, Sustainable Solutions Corp. (SSC), to conduct the review, which is entitled The Life Cycle Assessment of PVC Water and Sewer Pipe and Comparative Sustainability Analysis of Pipe Materials.

SSC engineers used the ISO 14040 series life cycle assessment (LCA) standards to evaluate PVC pipe’s environmental footprint. The peer-reviewed report also examines other pipe products based on durability, performance and environmental data and statistic when available.

Said SSC president Tad Radzinski:

“The PVC pipe industry is the only pipe material that has transparently reported its sustainability and environmental impacts…this is welcome information for both policy makers and utility professionals to make fully informed decisions in their efforts to improve underground infrastructure with sustainable products.”

Added PVCPA’s executive director Bruce Hollands:

“This study provides critical information for federal, state and local policy makers as they look to modern piping materials to help rebuild the nation’s crumbling underground infrastructure…it confirms that safer, more cost-effective and more durable PVC pipe is key to upgrading America’s drinking water and wastewater systems.”

Here are some of the study’s key findings: