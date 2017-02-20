LSR & Other Materials Know-How for Molders at April Conference

Materials and Additives are examples of the broad focus of Plastics Technology’s Molding 2017 Conference & Exhibit.

The 27th annual presentation of this event for injection molders will take place April 4-6 in Charlotte, N.C. The event will also feature a separate at-the-press seminar with scientific molding guru, John Bozzelli, plus a tour of RocTool; presentations on how to establish a robust/repeatable injection molding process; discussions of Industry 4.0; trends and technology in tooling; and much more.

Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a perennial topic of interest, and this year’s conference will have these presentations:

Wed. Apr. 5

Mike Fil, Extreme Molding

Silicone vs. TPE: How to Make the Right Material Choice

Oliver Franssen, Momentive Performance Materials

Innovations in LSR Molding—New Materials & Technologies

Gabriel Geyne, Sigma Plastic Services

Virtual Molding & Setup of Multicomponent LSR Process

Thurs. Apr. 6

Daniel Schoelmberger, Elmet

Addressing Common Issues in LSR Pumping/Metering Through New Machine Design

In the realm of thermoplastics, look for these presentations:

Wed. Apr. 5

Brad Trembath, PolyOne

Materials That Matter for Advanced Mobility

Eric Procunier, Asaclean

Less Is More: Purging for Maximum Efficiency

Meanwhile, stepping outside the usual realm of injection molding materials:

Tues. Apr. 4

Paul Hauck, Liquidmetal Technologies

Advances in Injection Molding of Metals

And these speakers will present the case for taking another look at what liquid colorants can do for you:

Tues. Apr. 4

Paul Maguire, Riverdale Global

Liquid Color & Additives: How Advances in Technology Will Change the Market

Check out the full Conference agenda and registration/hotel information.