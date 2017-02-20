LSR & Other Materials Know-How for Molders at April Conference
Materials and Additives are examples of the broad focus of Plastics Technology’s Molding 2017 Conference & Exhibit.
Matthew H. Naitove
Executive Editor, Plastics Technology magazine
The 27th annual presentation of this event for injection molders will take place April 4-6 in Charlotte, N.C. The event will also feature a separate at-the-press seminar with scientific molding guru, John Bozzelli, plus a tour of RocTool; presentations on how to establish a robust/repeatable injection molding process; discussions of Industry 4.0; trends and technology in tooling; and much more.
Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a perennial topic of interest, and this year’s conference will have these presentations:
Wed. Apr. 5
Mike Fil, Extreme Molding
Silicone vs. TPE: How to Make the Right Material Choice
Oliver Franssen, Momentive Performance Materials
Innovations in LSR Molding—New Materials & Technologies
Gabriel Geyne, Sigma Plastic Services
Virtual Molding & Setup of Multicomponent LSR Process
Thurs. Apr. 6
Daniel Schoelmberger, Elmet
Addressing Common Issues in LSR Pumping/Metering Through New Machine Design
In the realm of thermoplastics, look for these presentations:
Wed. Apr. 5
Brad Trembath, PolyOne
Materials That Matter for Advanced Mobility
Eric Procunier, Asaclean
Less Is More: Purging for Maximum Efficiency
Meanwhile, stepping outside the usual realm of injection molding materials:
Tues. Apr. 4
Paul Hauck, Liquidmetal Technologies
Advances in Injection Molding of Metals
And these speakers will present the case for taking another look at what liquid colorants can do for you:
Tues. Apr. 4
Paul Maguire, Riverdale Global
Liquid Color & Additives: How Advances in Technology Will Change the Market
Check out the full Conference agenda and registration/hotel information.